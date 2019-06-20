Bunmi Ogunyale

Recently crowned NPFL Champions, Enyimba International Football Club of Aba have crashed out from this year’s edition of AITEO Cup.

In the Round of 32 matches decided yesterday, the People’s Elephant suffered a shocking 3-2 loss to relatively unknown Lagos-based side, Smart City.

In a similar fashion, Rangers lost by two nil to their Premier League counterparts, Lobi Stars of Markurdi at the Bako Kontagora Stadium, Minna, EFCC FC upsets Sunshine Stars by 1-0, just as Aklosnedi piped Nasarawa United by 1-0.

Rivers United thrashed Akwa United three nil at the ‘Cathedral’, the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, to seal their place in Round of 16 of the competition.

In other games, Kwara United beat Crown FC on-3 win penalties after regulation time ended one apiece, Bendel Insurance defeated Ekiti United 4-1, 3SC beats Katsina United by two unreplied goals, just as Gombe United lost by a lone goal to Niger Tornadoes.

A total of 14 matches in the men’s competition were played yesterday, while there will be two men’s games today (Thursday) alongside all the eight matches in the women’s Round of 16.

In the women’s category, Cup holders Rivers Angels tackle Adamawa Queens in Makurdi, FC Robo are up against Sunshine Queens in Osogbo and Nasarawa Amazons will contend with Pelican Stars in Enugu.

Fortress Ladies must negotiate matters with Confluence Queens in Ado-Ekiti, just as Osun Babes must against Delta Queens in Ijebu-Ode and Abia Angels have to against Ibom Angels in Abakaliki.