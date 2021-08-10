From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Nasarawa state has said the ministry of youth and sport had abandoned sport writers reporters who where part of the contingents to cover the final match between Nasarawa United vs Bayelsa United in Edo state.

This was contained in a press release signed by the chapters chairman Isa Mohammed of the Nigeria Television Authority who was also part of the delegates saying the treatment meted on some of its members attached to the Nasarawa state contingent for the recently held 2021 Aiteo Cup Finals in Benin City, Edo state was unacceptable.

“While we appreciate the gesture of the Commissioner of Youth and Sports Developments, Othman Bala-Adam in carrying us along with regards to activities of the ministry, we are however appalled by the conduct of officials of the ministry recently in Edo state.”

Isa said three members of the association were duly invited by the Honourable Commissioner to join the state entourage to Benin City to cover the Aiteo Cup finals at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium on Sunday.

“But even before they reached Edo state, arguments arose over their logistics between the ministry and the management of Nasarawa United led Isaac Danladi, which is pivotal in getting the best out of the journalists.”

Nevertheless, he said they carried out their duties despite the difficult situation they were faced with.

Surprisingly, he said after the state team’s painful loss to Bayelsa United, “at 6:30am departure time was agreed for the entourage the next day. But to our dismay, the journalists who were also part of the entourage woke up and found out that the entourage led by directors of the ministry had left the state, abandoning the journalists to their fate.”

“All pleas to stop the vehicle so the journalists could catch up with them was rebuffed. The barbaric behaviour of the officials is highly condemnable and we demand an apology for the undignified treatment our members passed through.”

While also commending the state commissioner for Youth and Sports Mr. Othman Bala for intervening and finding an alternative transport means several hours later but insist that the inhumane treatment meted on our colleagues be addressed to prevent it repeating itself in future.” He said.

He further gave the assurance towards ensuring good cordial relationship between Engr. Abdullahi Sule and the association saying the association will not sit idle and allow any negative element destroy the giant strides achievement put together by the governor Abdullahi Sule administration to revamp the sports sector in the state for effective service delivery.

