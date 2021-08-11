AITEO Group have promised to enable even more spectacle and glamour for the next edition of the AITEO Cup men and women competitions even as the euphoria of Sunday’s classic grand finale in Benin City is still to die down. The company also felicitated with the deserving winners of the 2021 Aiteo Cup finals in the men and women competitions: Bayelsa United FC and Bayelsa Queens.

The football firmament in Benin City had BAYELSA written all over it on Sunday as Bayelsa United FC and Bayelsa Queens became the first teams from the same State to claim both honours in Nigeria’s Cup competition.

Despite driving rain at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, all four teams fought hard for the gongs, refusing to allow the elements to affect their hunt for honours or dampen their enthusiasm.

“We are satisfied with the level of play and organization which has facilitated the discovery of fresh talent for the National Teams. As a responsible and sustainable organization, we hope that as we continue to secure the nation’s energy future, the Aiteo Cup will continue to discover new markets, platforms and resources from the grassroots, enabling economic prosperity for all stakeholders involved,” AITEO Group’s Head of Corporate Communications, Media and Events, Ndiana

Matthew said.

Bayelsa Queens and FC Robo Queens displayed grit, guts and gumption in the women’s final, with both teams refusing to be discouraged by pouring rain. The turf of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium also held firm and remained playable as all four teams wrote new chapters in the story of Nigeria’s oldest competition.

“We congratulate every team that participated in this year’s finals as well as all stakeholders who facilitated the grand finale, the host government, Edo State and our partners, Nigeria Football Federation,” Ndiana Matthew added.

President of NFF and FIFA Council member, Amaju Melvin Pinnick, said the Federation is happy with sponsors AITEO and will continue to ensure the organisation of the competition is top-notch.

