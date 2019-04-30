Nigerian sports sponsorship brands, broadcasters, event managers, innovators, administrators and managers were last weekend in Lagos honoured for their commitments and investments towards the development and uniting of communities through sports.

The event which was organised to make the 2019 World Intellectual Property Day with the theme “Reach for Gold: Intellectual Property and Sports,” featured a public lecture on Intellectual Property and Sports, by Beverly Agbakoba-Onyejiana, a recognition/awards ceremony for sponsors, investors and innovators in sports, and a special presentation on Sports Business and Dispute Resolution by Funmi Iyayi, Executive Officer of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce International Arbitration Centre.

Organised by Friends of the Creator Artistic Foundation in collaboration with the Nigerian Copyright Commission, National Film and Video Censors Board and the Lagos Chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, Lagos Chapter, and the award recipients included Aiteo Group, Optimum Partners of the Nigeria Football Federation; Bet9ja; Nilayo Sports Management Company; Nigeria Breweries PLC; Zenith Bank and Access Bank.