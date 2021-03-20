A Nigerian energy conglomerate, Aiteo has cried over orchestrated plans to smear its image and that of irs Executive Vice Chairman, Benedict Peters.

The organisation was reacting to an Arise Television news coverage of a press conference on 18 March 2021, organised by a group named Concerned Nigerians and a number of leading civil society organisations, including the Arewa Consultative Youth Movement, African Human Rights Centre and National Association of Nigerian Students.

In a statement, the company noted that, “in the course of this event, the speakers alerted the public to the existence of a plot by oil giants, Shell, to instigate and propagate a global smear campaign against Aiteo.

“What transpired in the press conference today is that the participants confirmed that Shell has committed substantial resources towards impugning Aiteo’s corporate integrity, presumably to exert penalty and punishment on Aiteo for mustering the temerity to demand and insist on its contractual and commercial relationship rights.

“We have also become aware that the execution of this campaign will rely heavily on the dissemination and deployment – anonymously, pseudonymously and by remunerated proxy – of deliberate misinformation and incorrect reportage aimed at discrediting and tarnishing our reputation, locally and internationally. This oblique and disingenuous campaign, which we now realise commenced a few weeks ago, appears to have been shamelessly escalated and brazenly intensified.