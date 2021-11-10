From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Company (AEEPCO), operator of the NNPC /Aiteo Joint Venture on OML 29 has reported a massive oil spill from a non-producing well head in its Santa Barbara Southfield, in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

According to Aiteo’s media contact, Ndiana Matthew in a statement, the cause of the oil spill and the quantity of hydrocarbon that has been released to the environment could not been ascertained as of the time of discovery.

He disclosed that though a Joint Investigation Visit (JIV) has visited the site, its probe was inconclusive due to lack of access to the site.

Nonetheless, Matthew said Aiteo has mobilized a full technical team to help it put the leak under control for effective remediation efforts

“The magnitude of this incident is of an extremely high order. Neither the cause of the spill, nor the quantity of leaked hydrocarbon could be determined at the time of the discovery, though containment booms were deployed and recovery commenced immediately around the well head. As an incident of this nature imports, the necessary Oil Spill Notification Report have been promptly communicated to National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission(NUPRC) and National Petroleum Investment Services(NAPIMS) as is required by regulation.

“Ultimately, a Joint Investigative Visit, JIV to the spill site was held by all relevant stakeholders, community inclusive. The JIV at the time, was inconclusive, owing to difficulties with access due high pressure of hydrocarbons from the well head. Additionally, immediate efforts to control the leak were aborted due to the high pressure emanating from the well head. Consequently, Aiteo has mobilized a full intervention team with well control specialists and equipment both locally and internationally to arrest the leak.

“The JIV team commended Aiteo for its prompt emergency response and handling of the incident. Further investigations on the cause of the mishap are being undertaken and will be progressed after the well has been shut in. Preliminary indications suggest that crude oil theft leaks and sabotage cannot be ruled out.”