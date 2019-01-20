All roads led to SureWord Assembly, Okota, Lagos, last weekend as gospel singer, Aity Deñnis played host to friends and well wishers at the birthday ceremony of her husband, Dennis Inyang, Presiding Pastor, SureWord. Assembly.

Artistes at the event included Eben, Pita, Jhadel and Linda Etukudo among a host of others.

Inyang, who became born again 40 years ago and has been in pastoral ministry for over 20 years, thanked the Lord for saving him from death five times

Speaking at the event, Bishop Mark Omonze, Zonal Chairman, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, reiterated that a pastor is a gift from God to humanity, to help mould destinies and facilitate their receiving their needs from God.

He challenged parishioners to appreciate their under-shepherds as they carry out their challenging assignment.

The artistes took turns to eulogize the celebrant for his impact on the lives of the people, while leading the excited congregation in praise. To add more flavour to the celebration were Mega Steppers dance troupe and the host choir, The Tribe of Judah.

The highpoint of the event was when the celebrant cut his birthday cake with his wife and three children whom they had after waiting for over 20 years