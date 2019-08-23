Gospel music diva, Aity Dennis, is in a cheerful mood. Recently, she was honoured with a Music Mentors Award in far away Houston, Texas, United States.

Jane Amzat, president of Jude Levi Ministries, organiser of the event, commended Aity for her imprint on the lives of artistes she has mentored through the years.

Speaking about the award, Aity Dennis said, “I was invited to the event, and believe me, I didn’t know I was one of the persons to be honoured. The organisers kept it as a secret. As one of the guest artistes, I performed and after the concert, the award proper commenced.

“I was busy applauding other people as they received their awards. Then suddenly, I heard them reading a profile that sounded like mine. I looked around to be sure I wasn’t mistaken, then I heard: ‘all the way from Nigeria, let’s welcome…’ and there was my name! God has been surprising me with goodies, but I think this is one of the greatest surprises I’ve got in recent times.”

Other awardees included Bishop Simeon Agbolabari, Ken Rawlings, Bola Kwentua, Sam Kolawole, Chinye Keshi, Chinonye Azuonye, Joshua Amzat, and Kingsley Ike.

Meanwhile, Dennis’ latest work, You Are The Greatest in which she features gospel fusion rock artiste, Eben, is still trending. Also, preparations are in top gear for her annual Unstoppable Praise concert holding November 24 in Lagos.