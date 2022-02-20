By Joe Apu

Banned Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare is not taking the Athletics Integrity Union, AIU panel report with kid gloves and is set to go the whole full to prove her innocence.

Okagbare, wrote on her twitter handle on Saturday morning Blessing Okagbare [email protected]: “My attention has been drawn to the statement issued by the AIU regarding its disciplinary panel. My lawyers are currently studying it for our next line of action which we will inform you soon.” She ended the message with a prayer emoji and a love sign.

According to thenicheng.com, the African, Commonwealth, World and Olympic medalist told the AIU and its disciplinary tribunal she has never used any prohibited substances in her storied career and will probably appeal the 10 year ban.

On 30 July 2021, the World Anti-Doping Agency accredited laboratory in Lausanne, Switzerland reported the presence of human growth hormone hGH10 in her Second Sample and the Nigerian was promptly notified.

The same day, Okagbare provided her explanation for the hGH AAF.

In summary, her explanation was that she had never used any Prohibited Substances and asserted that the following might explain the hGH AAF:

Treatment for fever over three days including an injection and pills; Changes in menstrual cycle including severe bleeding; Thyroid medication; Use of a prenatal vitamin; Use of supplements; and/or Consumption of contaminated food.