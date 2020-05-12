Former Super Eagles striker, Yakubu Aiyegbeni has revealed that he still receives messages from Nigerians. They are still unhappy with him for his miss at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

The team led by Swedish coach, Lars Largerback was in Group B alongside Argentina, South Korea and Greece.

The team needed a win against South Korea in the last match after losing to perennial nemesis, Argentina and Greece in the first two matches.

The match ended 2-2, but the talking point was Yakubu Aiyegbeni’s close-range miss from three yards.

Yakubu later scored from the spot to restore parity for Nigeria, but he is fondly remembered for the unpardonable miss.

The former Everton striker is surprised that Nigerians are still yet to move on from the unforgettable miss.

“I felt bad when I missed it, but people still talk about it and are saying if I had scored, we should have gone to the next round,” the former Everton forward told Goal.

“Even if I scored, are we going to win the World Cup? That I am not sure of.

“I have sored so many goals for Nigeria, and even when people thought we would never qualify for the World Cup, I stood up to be counted.