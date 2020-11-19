Bunmi Ogunyale

Former Super Eagles’ striker, Yakubu Aiyegbeni has lent his voice to the clamour for the sack of the Super Eagles’ handler, Gernot Rohr, saying the brand is too big for the Franco German.

The former Everton of England stated this in a phone-in radio programme yesterday.

He said; “Rohr is not good enough for the Super Eagles and the Nigeria Football Federation should not hesitate in getting rid of him.

“He (Rohr) lacks the qualities to guide the Super Eagles to glory. Now tell me what he has brought to the national team in the last four or five years that he has been in the saddle?

“I played for the national team for about 10 years. Back then, we had a pattern and character. We had the likes of Kanu (Nwankwo) and Austin Jay Jay Okocha in the team.

“Most African and European countries dreaded us those days, but we are now a laughing stock of most countries that feared us at the time. So, the coach deserves to be fired now for lacking those qualities the Super Eagles require.”

Aiyegbeni, however, advised the NFF to look inward to identify a youthful coach that has the capacity to turn the national team’s fortune around.

In a similar vein, Aiyegbeni’s former teammate, Jonathan Akpoborie, has called for the head of the manager.

“Even in his prime, Rohr was never a top grade coach. So, how do you give what you don’t have?

“You improve with friendly games, but we didn’t see any improvements in the last ones we played.