All eyes are on Anthony Joshua as the prospect of an undisputed heavyweight title fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk rears its head again.

It had appeared that Fury was set to face Dillian Whyte in a mandatory title defence of his WBC belt, before Usyk would rematch Joshua for the unified WBA, WBO and IBF straps, with the winners facing one another later in the year.

But now it looks as if there is, yet again, a possible step aside deal to be worked out with Joshua and Whyte to allow Fury and Usyk to fight in the Middle East for all the gold.

Fury’s promoter Bob Arum has claimed they have received an offer from the region to crown an unprecedented four-belt undisputed world champion.