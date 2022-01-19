Eddie Hearn believes that Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk will meet for the second time in April or May this year.

The pair fought in September 2021 when Usyk won the IBF, WBA and WBO belts from the Briton.

Despite the comprehensive nature of the defeat, Joshua immediately exercised a rematch clause and has been touring America as he considers shaking up his training team.

Speaking to the DAZN Boxing Show, Hearn outlined his expectations for the fight schedule and also suggested Joshua would soon give details about any changes to those he works with.

“I expect that fight to take place in April, early May,” he said.