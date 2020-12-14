Anthony Joshua said he welcomes “the challenge” of facing Tyson Fury after comfortably beating Kubrat Pulev in London’s Wembley Arena on Saturday.

The heavyweight champion produced a devastating knockout in the ninth round to retain his IBF, WBO and WBA belts but attention quickly turned to the possibility of a unification bout with Fury.

Joshua seemed reluctant to talk about his rival at first but fans roared with approval when asked if they’d like to see the two face off.

“I started this game in 2013. I’ve been chasing all the belts. I’ve been dealing with mandatories,” Joshua told Sky Sports when asked about a potential fight.

“Of course I want the challenge. It’s not about the opponent, it’s about the legacy and the belt.

“Whoever has got the belt, I would love to compete with them. If that is Tyson Fury, let it be Tyson Fury. It’s no big deal.

“It’s one fight at a time, picking them off one by one. That’s all it’s about for me. I’ve got to stay focused.”

Fury is the current WBC champion and took to social media to call out Joshua after the fight, predicting he’d stop the 31-year-old within three rounds. “I want the fight. I want the fight next. I will knock him out inside three rounds,” he said in a video posted to Twitter.

The reaction from the 1,000 spectators allowed into Wembley Arena on Saturday showed there is a huge appetite for the fight.

Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, assured it would happen next year.

“Starting from tomorrow, we make the Tyson Fury fight straight away,” he told Sky Sports.