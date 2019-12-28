ARNOLD JOHN VILLAS NOBE better known as ARNOLD NOBE or “AJ200” is a self taught graphic artist/designer, rapper, performer and stylist who started his career as a Graphic Artist/Designer in San Francisco.

In 2017, in his bid foster unity and togetherness amongst Bay Area Artists and creatives, he collaborated with DJ J12 official DJ for Derek King and introduced Bay Area Unity, a movement aimed at reducing violence and politics between bay areas artists as far as working with each other and making music together.

His talent in designing and art got him recognition and a lot of attention which ultimately led to him doing some work for big labels such as Interscope records and Empire Records. He has also done some work for Nef The Pharaoh, Waka Flocka, Lil Pete, Iamsu!, Kamaiyah and so on. Aj200 has made a name as one of the go to graphic designers in the Bay Area.

In 2018, Aj200 introduced and created a collage of Bay Area artists which went viral. He then created a cover and fixed a controversial picture of a young African-American child who was publicly humiliated modeling a shirt saying “Coolest Monkey in the Jungle” for H & M. AJ200 stepped up and changed the narrative by replacing the original graphic with another saying “YOUNG KING” which had went viral on Instagram. Aj200 helped boycott H&M by turning a negative picture into a positive cover.

In 2019, now a known graphic designer in the Bay Area and having worked for big labels such as Interscope records and Empire Records, AJ decided to explore his musical talent and began working on His music project in 2018. In early 2019, AJ 200 got a lot of positive feedback with his first project titled “Hunnid Bandz”. Late 2019, he released a second project titled “FaceTime” with Bay Area’s own Derek King and Capolow304. “FaceTime” is currently getting a lot of radio plays at KMEL. KMEL is an urban radio station based in San Francisco.

Aj200 just dropped his current single, a solo project titled “I KNOW”. A soft/slow song about the pain of dealing with fake friends and making it out on his own.

Aj200 attended San Francisco Institute of Esthetics and Cosmetology SFIEC) in 2018. He presently attends City College of San Francisco where he hopes to graduate with a Business degree next year. He has been running things in the Bay Area underground art and design scene for over 8yrs now and is now focused on elevating his musical career as well as getting his music and sound heard worldwide in 2020. He is known as a “Jack of all trades and master of all”

With the direction and help of His African rep/manager Toks Asher Young He plans to extend his reach to Nigeria and Africa as a whole by doing some features and collaborations with a couple of Nigerian and west African artists.