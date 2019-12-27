Arnold John Nobe better known as “AJ200” is a self taught graphic artist/designer, rapper, performer and stylist who started his career as Graphic Artist/Designer in the San Francisco, Bay Area underground 8yrs ago.

His talent in designing and art got him noticed and brought him a lot of attention which ultimately led to him doing some work for Nef The Pharaoh, Waka Flocka, Lil Pete, Iamsu!, Kamaiyah and so on. Aj200 has stamped his name as one of the go to graphic designers in the Bay Area. Aj200’s art shows a lot of authenticity, uniqueness and captivating styles. His covers have received recognition from a few art groups e.g: Collage Bay Area Artists and Bay Area Unity.

AJ decided to explore his musical talent and began working on His music project in 2018. In early 2019, AJ 200 got a lot of positive feedback with his first project titled “Hunnid Bandz”. Late 2019, he released a second project titled “FaceTime” with Bay Area’s own Derek King and Capolow304. “FaceTime” is currently getting a lot of radio plays at KMEL. KMEL is an urban radio station based in San Francisco.

Aj200 just dropped his new single, a solo project titled “I KNOW”. A soft/slow song about the pain of dealing with fake friends and making it out on his own.

Aj200 attended a barber school called San Francisco Institute of Esthetics and Cosmetology SFIEC) in 2018. He presently attends City College of San Francisco where he hopes to graduate with a Business degree next year. He has been running things in the Bay Area underground art and design scene for over 8yrs now and is now focused on elevating his musical career as well as getting his music and sound heard worldwide in 2020. He is known as a “Jack of all trades and master of all”

CONNECT WITH AJ

INSTAGRAM/TWITTER @_aj200

YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh6AnulNncd-QE0A-BIK77g