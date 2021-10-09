Heavyweights Ajagba and Sanchez are potential future heavyweight champions and will tonight be fighting in the either Fury vs Wilder undercard.

Efe Ajagba with 15-0, 12 knockouts has been regarded as one with a punching power that can challenge and upset any of the world heavyweight champions.

Frank Sanchez has 18-0, 13 knockouts. He is a former amateur champion, with highly technical boxing skills. He combines fast movements with good punching power.

His ability to receive shots as much as he can give makes him a dangerous proposition for any boxer in the heavyweight rank.

