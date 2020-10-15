Nigeria’s U.S-based heavyweight fighter, Efe Ajagba, is inline to fight World Boxing Council (WBC) world heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, in London this year, promoter Bob Arum has disclosed.

According to TalkSport.com, the Nigerian Olympian is one of the contenders lined up to meet the ‘Gypsy King,’ who recently resolved to move on after waiting a trilogy with Deontay Wilder that has dragged for ‘too long.’

Fury was set to face champion Wilder in a trilogy fight just before Christmas at the new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

However, Fury’s co-promoter, Frank Warren, confirmed to talkSPORT the American’s rematch clause had expired and that Fury would be moving on to other opportunities.

Warren detailed his plan for the current WBC heavyweight champion during his appearance on the Jim White Show, saying he would fight in London in December before focusing his attention on Joshua.