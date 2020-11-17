Chioma Okezie-Okeh

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu has alleged that the attack on a bullion van last week Thursday at Ajah in Eti-Osa Local Government Area could be a case of conspiracy considering the fact that they were moving without escort.

A bullion van belonging to a new generation bank was hijacked by daredevil armed robbers and the huge sum of money in it carted away.

The robbers were said to have trailed the bullion van from the cash collection point at a mall until it got to a lonely road along Ado, Ajah.

Odumosu made this known while parading suspected hoodlums at the command headquarters.

In his words ; “ Ajah incident is been investigated and we discovered that the bullion van was waylaid. They created that environment for it to happen. You don’t move a bullion van with money without armed escort in the front and behind. There was no single escort. There was no physical reaction to that action which shows that it is a premeditated one. Not withstanding actions has been taken because the law of the land was violated. Investigation has commenced and at the end of the day the facts will be made public.”