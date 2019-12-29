The 7th Ajanah Annual Basketball Championship officially started in Okene on Friday as 10 mens teams and two women’s teams out of the 21 Local Government Areas in Kogi state slugged it out as 2019 winds down.

Omala Local Government showed superiority over their counterpart from Kabba LGA as they recorded a 52-26 points win to start their campaign on a high note

The match between Kogi and Dekina Local Government Area ended in favour of Dekina who ran away with a 37-20 points win. Although, it was a low scoring game, it was all about Mustapha Oyebanji who shone brightly with 11 points and 5 rebounds.

Despite the spirited attempts of Babatunde Bolaji for Ajaokuta LGA with 16 points and 4 rebounds, it was not enough to rescue his side from losing 36-40 points against Adavi LGA.

Okene LGA made good use of their home advantage as hostilities raged on between teams at the Okene Club- venue of the Ajanah Annual Basketball Basketball Championship.