Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the passing of Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Nasir Ajana, whose brilliant legal career will remain a reference.

He said this while condoling with government and people of Kogi State as well as with his family, Nigerian Bar Association and Body of Benchers over the demise of the legal luminary, urging family and all associates to find comfort in prayers and acceptance of the will of God.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari said he believes the late Chief Judge made a remarkable impact on the state, his chosen profession and community, with clear evidence that his death will create a huge gap in the judiciary.

The President prayed that Almighty God will grant the soul of the departed a peaceful rest.