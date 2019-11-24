Samuel Bello, Abuja

The Federal Government of Nigeria says that the problem of delays surrounding the completion and functionality of the Ajaokuta Steel Company is entirely man-made.

Minister of Mines and Steel Development Olamilekan Adegbite stated this at the weekend in Abuja during a media interaction on the forthcoming ‘Nigerian Solid Minerals Downstream Workshop’.

Adegbite, who was represented by his Adviser on Special Duties, Sunny Ekozin, said the major problem in the sector is not funding but lack of good managers.

He said the development of a Nigerian downstream mineral policy, a mineral value chain initiative, would revamp the Ajaokuta Steel Company and effectively harness the vast minerals deposits spread across the 36 states of the federation.

According to him, “Money is not our problem. The problem we have is good managers. When you hear billions here and there being stolen or unaccounted for, it is not the problem of money.”

“Investors also are not scared to put money as long as they can make money. If you tell them there is money to be made, you will see money coming out. The essence of the workshop is to let investors know there are good mines that you can make fortunes from.

“And for the past three months, we have been digging and articulating the problems and we are also happy to let the nation know that Mr President has given us his full political backing and is very emphatic about it to ensure that Ajaokuta works, and by the grace of God Ajaokuta Steel company will work,” he said.