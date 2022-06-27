Ajax Amsterdam is the latest club reported to be interested in signing UD Almeria scoring sensation, Sadiq Umar.

Sadiq is seen as a direct replacement for Cote d’Ivoire striker Haller, who has moved to Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

Top Portuguese club, Benfica, among several other top clubs across Europe, has also been recently linked to the Super Eagles striker.

Benfica is looking to sign Sadiq to replace Darwin Nunez who recently moved to Liverpool.

It was gathered that contacts have been made with the camp of the lanky forward but nothing concrete has happened. Benfica will reportedly be willing to pay €15m for the 24-year-old striker.

Sadiq netted 38 goals in 76 games over two seasons for Almeria.

His goals and assists were crucial to Almeria winning promotion to La Liga.

The release clause on his contract is €60 million.