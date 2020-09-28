The Deputy Governor of Ondo State and governorship candidate of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Mr Agboola Ajayi has promised prompt payment of pension and gratuity for retirees if elected the next governor of the state.

Ajayi who spoke at Ikare-Akoko, headquarters of Akoko North East Local Government Area of the state when some senior citizens and pensioners accosted him during his campaign tour, said he would not be part of the system where the elderly would be neglected.

The deputy governor who lamented the pitiable situation of those who have served the state in their youth, promised to introduce old people’s home in each of the local government if given the opportunity to rule the state.

These homes, he said would take care of the aged in the state and make sure their old age is enjoyable.

Ajayi also condemned the delay in payment of workers’ salaries and deductions in the state.

He noted that from Permanent secretaries to the least set of workers in the state’s workforce, no one will be neglected or subjected to any form of torture before receiving their salaries.

The Deputy Governor noted that each time he acted as the governor of the state when Governor Rotimi Akeredolu was not around, he always paid workers salaries promptly.

Assuring workers of good welfare package, the ZLP candidate said if elected governor of the state on October 10, he will ensure workers in the state civil service receive their salaries and deductions as and when due.

He lamented that workers who joined various cooperative societies in different ministries, departments and agencies could not access loans from the societies because their deductions were not remitted to the accounts of the societies by the state government.

The deputy governor recalled a time when workers were owed over N3.6billion unremitted deductions, adding that such development undermined the purpose of workers’ engagement in cooperative societies.