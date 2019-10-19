West Brom defender, Semi Ajayi, has disclosed that last Sunday’s grade A international friendly match between Nigeria and Brazil will boost his confidence while on club duty.

Nigeria played out a 1-1 draw with Brazil at the National Stadium in Singapore and Ajayi said the experience he gained from the game will help his Premier League promotion-chasing club.

The Albion centre back saw every single minute of the game against the Selecao and was impressive as Neymar, Coutinho and Firmino were limited to a few chances and a single breach of the Super Eagles net, to earn the three time African champions their first positive results against the South Americans.