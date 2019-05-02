Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, has appointed three new professors in various departments. According a statement from the office of the Vice- Chancellor, Rt. Rev. Professor Dapo Asaju, the new appointees are Professor Bode Sowande, a renowned Playwright and Director, in the Department of Performing Arts and Music, Professor William Ehwarieme, Professor of Political Science and Most. Rev. Professor George Lasebikan, Professor of Old Testament Studies in Department of Christian Religious Studies.

Bode Sowande, a well-known playwright, has taught in m Universities.

He has written over 20 creative works, including plays and novels. He is known for the theatric aesthetic of his plays about humanism and social change. He comes from a breed of writers in Nigeria that favour a post-traditional social and political landscape where the individual is the creator and maker of his own history not just the subject of norms and tradition. Sowande is a member of the second generation of

Nigerian writers who favour a much more political tone in their writing and seek to promote an alliance or acquiescence to a change in the status quo and fate of the common man and farmers who constitute the majority of the Nigerian society. He will bring his wealth of experience to bear in setting up the Department of Performing Arts and Music in Ajayi Crowther University.

Williams Ewharieme is a Political Scientist of note who has impacted greatly in the Faculty of Social Science in Delta State University. He has also taught in three other Universities as visiting lecturer. He has written over 40 academic papers. His essay ‘ Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea: The Displacement of Ethnicity by Corruption in Nigeria’s Electoral Politics’ published in Journal of World Studies, won the 2011 Dumber Reddic Memorial Scholarship award for the best article published on Africa. He would midwife the Department of Political Science in the University.

George Lasebikan lectured in University of Ibadan for many years before being consecrated the Bishop of Ondo, Diocese of Church of Nigeria,[Anglican Communion. He became the Archbishop of the Ondo Province of the church, and Dean of Church of Nigeria, before bowing out of office after a meritorious service. Known for his expertise in the Old Testament of the Bible, Most Reverend Professor Lasebikan would bring his wealth of experience to bear in strengthening the Department of Religious Studies in the University which prides itself as a citadel for raising godly intellectuals.