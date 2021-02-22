The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved no fewer than seven courses of Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo State.

The Education Report gathered that the resource verification assessment gave approval to the, to offer six new undergraduate programmes and one postgraduate programme.

The approval of the new courses came through a letter from NUC signed by the director of academic planning, Dr. N.B. Saliu.

According to the NUC, the university was given approval to offer Agriculture, Entrepreneurship, Medical Laboratory Science, Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution, Radiography and Radiation, and Surveying and Geo-informatics at undergraduate level. The institution also got approval to offer LLM degree in law.

Vice-chancellor of the university, Prof. Timothy Adebayo, noted that the approval was sequel to resource verification visits of various teams from the commission.

Adebayo, in a statement, added that the approval was given after the resource verification assessment came to verify the university’s readiness to mount those programmes. He expressed delight with the approval.

The VC said the university now has more options on offer for prospective students, adding, “By the approval, the university now has about 41 undergraduate programmes and about 14 postgraduate programmes. The approval of Medical Laboratory Science is a prelude to the university’s intention to mount a programme in Medicine.

“The approval states that fresh students for the 2020/2021 academic session can be admitted to study the approved programmes. In effect, students with JAMB results who want to take advantage of the new and undergraduate programmes in Agriculture, Entrepreneurship, Surveying and Geo-informatics, Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution can now apply to the university in the on-going admission exercise.”