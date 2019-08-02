Ajayi Crowther University Board of Trustees, Oyo, has announced the appointment of Dr. Tunde Afolabi as the institution new chancellor.

Afolabi, a businessman with vast interest in oil exploration, is chairman of AMNI International Petroleum Development Company.

The Vice Chancellor, Dapo Asaju, said the board, headed by emeritus professor, Ayo Banjo, approved Afolabi’s appointment in a meeting last week.

He succeeds Most Rev. Peter Akinnola, former primate Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion).

The board also retained Chief Wole Olanipekun as chairman of the Governing Council. All members of the council were retained.