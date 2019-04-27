Gilbert Ekezie

The entire Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area, Lagos State, has not witnessed peace since Monday, as people suspected to be hoodlums continued to unleash terror on the residents. They were said to have started the attack at Arumoh area of the locality in the early hours of Monday by breaking into houses and shops and carting away valuables.

When Saturday Sun visited the area yesterday, it discovered that almost every shop in the locality was broken into and goods carted away by the hoodlums. Investigation reveals that the attackers who came from nearby Layinka Street in the same locality were aided by some boys from Amukoko in Ifelodun Local Council Development Area of the state.

As at 9am, business activities and movements in the affected areas and nearby streets like Layinka, Ezie Lane, Ogbenwanko, Tunkarimu, Ojo Lane, Amaechi, Barra, Oduduwa, Sanusi, Barra and others were halted, as residents cringed from opening their shops for fear of the unexpected. Our reporter observed that the hoodlums razed a shop at number 30 Arumoh Street with all the goods in it.

Later, men of OP MESA, RRS operatives and policemen from Area B Police Command, Ajegunle, Layeni, Amukoko, Apapa, Trinity, Badia, Tolu and Kirikiri stormed the scene to calm the situation. A reliable source informed the reporter that one person was killed by the security operatives while about nine suspects were arrested.

Meanwhile, a resident in the area, Alfa Mojeed Okunola, has described the incessant attacks on the residents by hoodlums as a serious threat capable of causing more trouble in the future and therefore called on the Lagos State government to intervene so that the residents can live in peace.