Gilbert Ekezie

The entire Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area, Lagos State has not witnessed peace since Monday as people suspected to be hoodlums have been unleashing terror on the residents. The hoodlums in their large numbers were said to have started the attack at Arumoh area of the locality in the early hours of Monday by breaking into houses and shops and carting away valuables.

When our correspondent visited the area it was observed that almost every shop was broken into and goods carted away by the hoodlums.

Our investigation reveals that the attackers came from nearby Layinka Street in the same locality and aided by some boys from Amukoko in Ifelodun Local Council Development Area of the State.

As at the time of our visit at about 9am on Friday, business activities and movements in the affected area and nearby streets like Layinka, Ezie Lane, Ogbenwanko, Tunkarimu, Ojo Lane, Amaechi, Barra, Oduduwa, Sanusi, Barra and others were halted, as residents were still in fears over what their fate might be.

We also observed that the hoodlums burnt down a shop at number 30 Arumoh Street with all the goods in it.

Men of OP MESA, Men of RRS, Area B Police Command, Ajegunle, Layeni, Amukoko, Apapa, Trinity, Badia, Tolu and Kirikiri were on ground to calm the situation.

We were informed by a reliable source that one was killed by the security and about nine suspects have so far been arrested.

Meanwhile, a resident in the area, Alfa Mojeed Okunla, has regretted the ugly incidents in the entire Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area and Ifelodun Local Council Development Area.

He described the incessant attacks on the residents by hoodlums as a serious threat capable of causing more trouble in the future and therefore called on the Lagos State government to intervene so that the residents would witness relative peace. “We have been witnessing things like this in the past. In fact, no resident will tell you that he is comfortable living in Ajeromi Ifeloduun Local Government Area due to attacks by hoodlums. They always break into our houses and rob us. Sometimes, they will stop residents and visitor on the road collect their belongings, especially money and phones.”

Okunola also revealed that the hoodlums pretend to be fighting, only to end up robbing people. “Anybody that tells you that the boys are fighting is lying. What they do is to pretend as if they are fighting to deceive people. Their aim is to rob, and they do that in almost every street in the entire local government.”

Another resident, John Okubosa, also lamented incidents of robbery in the area, saying that a lot needed to be done by the security and law enforcement agents to bring back relative peace in the area.

“We the residents of Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area are really suffering. Our lives are under serious threats on a daily basis because the boys do not allow us to rest. They always rob us and if you make any attempt to report them, they will threaten to kill us.

“Last time, one of them, called Timothy and others who terrorize and rob people at Aroworade and Opaleye junctions, were arrested by men of OP MESA at Aroworade and Opaleye Streets and we were told that they are presently in the police custody. So, what we are saying is that our area must be sanitized and the so-called bad boys dealt with.”

Also, a resident Mr, Sunday Awafe, called on the acting Inspector General of Police to locate a police post at Aiyetoro area in the locality to tackle most of the crime committed by the hoodlums.

“In fact, we have looked into the incessant attacks in our locality and found out that the solution is to locate a police post in Aiyetoro community where there is always tension. Whenever the hoodlums start their attacks, before the police will arrive from Ajegunle, they have already achieved their aim. But, if we have a police post here, the fight against crime will be easier.

As at the time of filing this report, the police could not comment on the incident; as all efforts to reach the DPO of Ajegunle failed.