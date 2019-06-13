Gloria Ikegbule

About six hundred treated mosquito nets were distributed to residents of Mosquito Village in Ajegunle, Lagos to mark the 2019 World Malaria Day.

The sensitisation programme, which was organised with the collaboration of African Clean-Up Initiative (ACI) and Lifecare Partners, Wema Bank, said ]donation of nets to resident was done to end the surge of malaria in the community.

According to Mr. Abimbola Agbejule, Head of Sustainability Team, Wema Bank, “we decided to make this donation to children and their mothers because we know there are lots of issues with malaria, cleanliness and getting healthy communal lifestyle in the area.

“We got 2,000 mosquito nets for distribution to places including hospitals. Mosquito Village got a larger quality because of her population and our vision to improve life in the community.”

The Chief Environmental officer of ACI, Alex Akhigbe, said most times people in low income communities were neglected due to their environment.

“We took the responsibility to be an avenue for reaching these communities with health and social need projects as this outreach.”

The Bale, Mr. Folorunsho Asogbon, appreciated the group for the goodwill. He noted: “There used to be many mosquitoes in the area before owing to bushes and dirt, which made the community to be called ‘Mosquito Village.’ The actual name of the area is Adidas. We do not have many mosquitoes in the area as before since we cleared most of the bushes. However, the malaria sensitisation talk, the nets and free medical screening are welcome health relief to us.”

Promoted by World Health Organisation (WHO), the World Malaria Day is celebrated every April 25. With continuous sensitisation, WHO reports that malaria has been reduced especially through the use of insecticide and mosquito nets.