By Zika bobby

Ajegunle, a popular community in the Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local government area of Lagos is set to host the first edition of its football and sports awards in honour of its legends.

The event, organised by Kobis Global Multidimensional Projects Limited, with the theme: ‘Football No.1 Global Industry and Unifier’ is billed for

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

December 4, 2021, at the Abayomi Hall, Ajegunle.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Kobis Global, Prince Ogaga Wowo, the annual awards is aimed to recognise and celebrate Ajegunle heroes who have contributed to the growth of the community as Nigeria’s biggest sports talents factory.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

” The Ajegunle Football and Sports Golden Annual Awards is conceived out of a long overdue desire to properly recognise and immortalize the heroics and immense contributions of our indigenous sports personalities, who have distinguished themselves and variously contributed towards sports development and the “AJ Brand” both locally and internationally,” Wowo said.

He added: “The award is also in celebration of our very rich football and sports heritage, as well as, reviving the traditional AJ creed of excellence, education, creativity, innovation, entrepreneurship, community, service, peaceful coexistence, and unity through sports – with the aim of stimulating and attracting vital investments from within and outside into the Agegunle sporting economy.

” Drawing from football and sports as a foremost global industry and unifier, this annual football awards shall progressively capture all eras and facets of Ajegunle sports, including the athletes, coaches, sports media, administrators, club proprietors, mentors, public and private sector investors. And with the awardees selected strictly on merit by a board of distinguished independent selectors.

” I tell you, this is the people’s award, by the people, for the people – a statement of excellence.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .