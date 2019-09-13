Chairman, Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area, Lagos, Fatai Ayoola, has vowed to take his constituency to an enviable height after spending 730 days in office.

Ayoola, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) stated this at a press conference, tagged: “The evolution of my legacies as a grassroots administrator.”

He said his administrative philosophy is to guarantee a lasting legacy in the grassroots governance of the local government.

“My manifesto to the electorate and public in Ajegunle is to ensure my government: “Dream, Dare and Deliver” in the aspect of education, health, infrastructure, youth development and security of lives and property. In view of this, I urge everyone to see, share and be inspired by the massive infrastructural drive in the education sector.

“My administration has look beyond the ordinary to consider every child in Ajegunle and other communities of the council as potential future leaders, hence the legacy in the education sector, which involves providing adolescent in public primary schools with modern information communication and technology (ICT), and provision of comfortable library.

“My administration is proud to identify with enormous talents that abound in our communities, and bearing in mind of what Ajegunle is known for in the sporting arena. This has made my administration to embark on first of its kind sporting facilities in public primary schools.

“Security, which is the bedrock of my administration, has ensured relevant security agencies benefitted from the maximum support I have tendered. We have presented mini-space buses to the Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Police and the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), as patrol vehicles to flash point areas. This includes monthly security meeting with traditional rulers and security agencies as part of our effort towards ridding-off our communities of crime,” he said.