The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate for the House of Representative, Ajeromi Ifelodun federal constituency, Hon. Rita Orji have decried the prolonged delay and refusal by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare the result of the February 23, 2019, House of Representatives election held in the federal constituency.

Hon. Rita Orji who is currently a member of the House of Representative condemned the conspiracy going on between INEC and the APC candidate.

In a statement signed issued by her campaign office, the lawmaker lamented that despite a valid court order, directing INEC to declare the results of the election as conducted and announced at the polling units, the commission had refused to obey, even, after a week the ruling was given.

The statement which was signed by Hon. Charles Ejimadu, the Director-General of Hon. Rita Orji’s Campaign Office, stated that it had become necessary to call the attention of Nigerians and lovers of democracy across the word to what they described as drama unfolding in Ajeromi Ifelodun federal constituency.

“You will recall that elections were conducted on February 23, 2019, for the offices of the president, senators and representatives across the country, Ajeromi Ifelodun federal constituency inclusive. While results have so far been announced and winners declared, the same cannot be said of Ajeromi Ifelodun federal constituency.”

While stating that the electoral officer should also be reminded that election was conducted at the polling units and not the collation centre, it maintained that figures at the collation centre should reflect figures announced at the polling units.

“It is also curious that elections at the same polling units for the offices of the president and Senate were announced while the results for the House of Representatives maliciously withheld. What a brazen act of malpractice?”

The PDP candidate urged INEC Chairman, Prof Yakubu Mahmod to direct the Lagos State Resident Electoral Commissioner to compel the Returning Officer to obey court order and declare the result without further delay.

In a related development, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Publicity Secretary, Hon. Chinedu Aristocrat Ezugha condemned the attempt by Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government chapter of APC and the Council Chairman, Hon Fatai Ayoola to mislead the members of the public with respect to the court order and chided APC and the council boss for acting as mouthpiece of INEC. He advised the council boss to seek for clarification and stop lying about re-run.

“Attempt by AJIF APC and the local government chairman, Hon Fatai Ayoola

to mislead the public will not yield any fruit. This conspiracy will not work.

“Members of the public should take note on April 4, 2019, a Federal High Court in Abuja ordered Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately declare the result. The court also restrained INEC from conducting a re-run for the constituency until the result already announced at the polling units and collated alongside the result of the presidential poll are declared in accordance with the extant provision of Section 69 and 71 of the Electoral Act 2010.”

Hon. Ezugha’s warning came on the heels of Hon. Ayoola’s call for a re-run in disregard to the court order.

“As lover of peace and respecter of law, we have raised salient issues and court also hasgiven order to INEC. It is expected that INEC should address the issues and obey court order without further delay.”