Felix Ikem, Nsukka

THE registrar of Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria, (TRCN), Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, has urged teachers at all levels to take their primary objectives of knowledge dissemination, discipline, nurturing of students towards national rebirth seriously.

This was his message in a keynote address during a three-day workshop at the Princess Alexandra Hall, University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

The workshop, was organised by the Institute of Education of the university tagged: “Innovative instructional delivery for sustainable teaching and learning.”

Prof. Ajiboye advised teachers to connect with the present information technology as modern way of teaching and learning. He noted that the innovative instructional delivery, when put in place, will enhance understanding of activities in the classroom as well as improve the quality of education in its entirety.

“To foster innovative teaching, the curricula needs to undergo a skilful and thorough development, where teachers can adopt different innovative teaching strategies based on the idiosyncratic needs of the students,” he said.