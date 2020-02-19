Hundreds of youth players from Lagos and Ogun State will storm the hockey pitch of the Lagos National Stadium for screening of eligible players for the Hon. Tajudeen Ajide U20 Football Championship tomorrow.

Twelve football academies and clubs that had registered will have their players screened by a combination of football administrators, coaches, and ex-internationals.

Among them are Hon. Ajide, an ex-football and current chairman of Surulere Local government, the National President of Association of Proprietors of Football Academies of Nigeria (APFAN), Dr. Francis Akinremi, the Technical Director of APFAN, Coach Solomon Adesina and ex-Flying Eagles’ defender, Tajudeen Disu.

The screening and draw, according to Dr Akinremi, will precede the tournament’s kick off on Saturday.

He said of the screening exercise: “APFAN is strict on screening because we want to have a clean tournament, where we can showcase real U20 players and where scout can come and scout for good players.”

The participating teams are Puma Football Academy (FA), Talent Hunt Football Club (FC), Fakrem FA, D Pros FA, Sidab FA, Breakthrough FA and Temson FA.

Others are FC Hertha, Stanley Global, Ify Babes FC, Glory Babes FA, and Banjoh FA.