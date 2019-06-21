Talented singer, composer and music teacher, Adedeji Micheal Oluwaseun aka Ajikorin or Mr. Peculiar, is set to release his second album.

Entitled, Open Doors and Appreciation, the double album will be presented to the public on June 30, 2019 at Assus Hall, opposite Solution Camp Ground, Ori Oke Yiyanju, Sam Ewang Road, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Apart from the album presentation, Ajikorin will also celebrate his 21 years on stage, at the same venue. The gospel juju star and leader of Peculiar Stars Band said the album is a combination of juju, gospel and highlife with a blend of hip hop.

Ajikorin, who clocked 38 recently was born to the family of Pastor Olubayode and Rebecca Adedeji. He attended Olumo Primary School, Lafenwa High School, and Federal College of Education, Osiele, Abeokuta, Ogun State where he studied Music before proceeding to University of Nigeria, Nsukka for his degree in Music. His debut album, Famiyo was released in 2011.