Demola Balogun

After weeks of politicking followed by elections conducted in Lagos recently, members of Ikeja Club have ushered in new executives led by Elder Sunday Ajayi Ajilore, who came in for a record second term.

At the elections conducted in a peaceful and convivial atmosphere, Ajilore and General Secretary, Barrister Olugbenga Ajisafe, were returned unopposed to pilot the affairs of the club for the year 2019/2020.

The new executives were later sworn in by the scribe, Ajisafe, who administered on them oath of selfless service and loyalty to the club. While Adebayo Adeniyi clinched the post of Assistant Social Secretary, the posts of Treasurer, Welfare Officer and Assistant General Secretary were declared vacant.

Otunba Kayode Adesina polled 92 votes to be declared Vice President while Chief Emmanuel Awoniyi was elected the Social/Publicity Secretary. Other executives are Julius Olatunji (Financial Secretary), Fatai Mohammed (Sports Secretary), Sola Adeleke (Bar Secretary), Samuel Adebayo Abolade (Welfare Officer – Premises), and Barrister Lukman Imam (Ex-Officio).

Members, family and friends were later treated to banquet dinner, music and dance with immediate past General Secretary and pioneer chairman of Swimming, Otunba Sunday Oladokun shutting the bar and food stalls to ensure free flow of drinks and foods.