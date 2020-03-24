Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Deputy National Chairman (South) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has appointed Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, as the chairman of the 16-man reconciliation team of the party with a view to reconciling aggrieved members of the party in Oyo State.

This was made known in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan on Tuesday evening by his media aide, Mr. Bolaji Tunji.

Alao-Akala was the governor of the state from 2007 to 2011 and had also served as deputy governor of the state from 2003 to 2007, both on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and a local government chairman on the platform of All People’s Party (APP) from 1999 to 2002.

He joined Labour Party (LP) in 2014 ahead of 2015 governorship poll and Action Democratic Party (ADP) prior to the 2019 governorship election. He, however, joined APC before the last year’s general elections.

A former caretaker chairman of a local council development area, Prince Gbade Lana, son of former Olubadan of Ibadanland, the late Oba Samuel Odulana, has been appointed as secretary of the reconciliation team.

Ajimobi, who is a member of the National Working Committee (NWC) of APC, said setting up of the reconciliation team was to ensure genuine reconciliation and the repositioning of the party in the state.

Speaking on the crisis in the party and the recourse to reconciliation, Ajimobi acknowledged that everyone contributed to the successes of the party in 2011 and 2015 elections, and should therefore accept that they also contributed to the 2019 setback.

‘’I acknowledged that we all contributed to the success of the party in the past, particularly in 2011 and 2015 elections respectively. Conversely, if we have setback in 2019, I believe it is honourable to accept that we all contributed directly or indirectly accordingly.”

Ajimobi also apologised for mistakes he might have also made, while acknowledging that others also made mistakes, saying: “As humans, we are not infallible. I accept my mistakes to which I tender my unreserved apology. In the same spirit, others who might have similarly made mistakes, I accept their apologies.”

He enjoined party members to forgive one another, adding that the APC Oyo State family has been offered a unique opportunity once again to rebuild, re – invigorate, reposition and consolidate the party for the challenges ahead.

’’Let us seize this moment for the overall benefit of our party and our people. Let selfless and meaningful service to humanity be our watchword,’’ he advised.

Members of the Reconciliation team also included Alhaji Kamar Ajisafe (Ibadan Less City), Pa Akin Ojebode (Oyo), Alhaji Laide Abass (Ibarapa Zone), Pa Adeleke (Oke Ogun I), Prof Dibu Ojerinde (Oke Ogun II), Senator Teslim Folarin (Representing Oyo State caucus in the Senate), Segun Odebunmi (Representing the House of Representatives caucus), Niran Alarape (State House of Assembly), Mojeed Olaoya (State Party Secretary), Isiaka Areokuta (Youth Leader), Mrs Mabel Williams, (Women Leader), Chief S.M. Akindele (Oyo Central), Adefisoye Adekanye (Oyo South), and Rasaq Arikewuyo (Oyo North).