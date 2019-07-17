Immediate past governor of Oyo State and leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has called for reconciliation among party members in the state.

He said this became imperative in order to reposition the party and put it in good stead for the challenges ahead.

To achieve genuine reconciliation, Ajimobi said a committee would be inaugurated soon to drive the process.

The former governor appealed to all party faithful to understand that life is about conflict and resolution knowing fully well that as human beings, “we are not infallible nor immune to mistakes.

“We have all had our shares of mistakes. No one should be blamed or absolved of such human imperfection. Life itself is about conflict, what matters is also resolving such conflicts, which is part of politics. We should not apportion blame at this time because in the final analysis, no one is faultless in the circumstances. We all contributed in one way or the other.”

He appealed to all members that leadership is about taking decision after taking into consideration all competing options. In politics, as it is in life, all expectations cannot be met.

“We therefore should rise above scapegoatism or blame game. Let us all reconcile and forge ahead to reposition our party for the challenges ahead,” he said.