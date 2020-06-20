Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Deputy National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, is still alive, contrary to news that went viral on social media that he had died on Thursday after a brief illness.

The Special Adviser to Ajimobi on Communication and Strategy, Mr Bolaji Tunji, Publicity Secretary of APC in Oyo State Dr Abdul-Azeez Olatunde, and former Special Adviser to Ajimobi on E-Media Mr Tunde Muraina, said the 70-year-old two-term governor of the state is still alive.

According to Bolaji Tunji: ‘My attention has been drawn to the rumours circulating on the social media about my principal. Kindly disregard. We, however, continue to pray for him. Thank you all for the show of concern.’

Olatunde, in a telephone chat with our correspondent, dismissed the report of Ajimobi’s death, saying the fake news was orchestrated by some powerful politicians over the tussle on the national chairmanship of APC.

In a similar vein, Muraina, said: ‘My boss is still very much alive. Please, disregard the rumour. It is not true.’

Ajimobi was said to be receiving treatment in Lagos State after he purportedly contracted COVID-19. He was said to have undergone surgery and reportedly fell into coma thereafter. Family sources, however, say he has since come out of the coma.