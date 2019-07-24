Immediate past governor and the leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has lauded the choice of Dr. Sunday Dare as a ministerial nominee from Oyo State by President Mohammadu Buhari.

The former governor commended the president on the ministerial nominees, described them as “quality choice”, considering their experience and pedigree.

Speaking on the choice of Dare, the former governor described him as an eminently- qualified individual who has contributed immensely to the fortunes of the party and the country.

“We are happy and proud that such a quality person is nominated from Oyo State. As one of the backroom organizers and engine room of the APC, he has contributed immensely to the fortunes of the party in the state and at the national levels. His political exposure and participation at the party’s highest hierarchy will prove him in good stead in the task ahead. I can confidently say that such a highly-cerebral nominee will contribute further to the fortunes of the party in Oyo State.”

Senator Ajimobi, therefore, called on APC members in the state to rally round Dare in order for him to succeed in the task ahead, saying that he is equipped with the necessary experience and skills that will prove invaluable as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The APC leader also extended warm felicitation to the other nominees from the South West. He described them as accomplished and competent personage, that have contributed immensely in various ways to their states, the party and the country.

He urged them to see their nomination as a national assignment towards raising the bar of governance and moving the country to the next level in line with President Buhari’s developmental agenda.