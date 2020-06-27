Sunday Ani

Former governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Oyo State, Dr. Olusola Ayandele, has lamented the death of the immediate past governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, saying Nigeria has lost one of the best brains ever produced and thrown up to lead and serve humanity.

Ajimobi, the first and only two term governor of Oyo State, was until his death, the Deputy National Chairman (South) of the APC.

He was reported to have died in a Lagos hospital, where he had been receiving treatment for complications arising from COVID-19 infection, which kept him away from public engagements for some weeks before he eventually gave up the ghost on Thursday.

In a condolence message on Friday, Dr. Ayandele noted that Ajimobi’s death had robbed Nigeria of a citizen, whose service and sacrifice to his fatherland and humanity, would remain indelible in the history of Oyo State and Nigeria, as a whole.

“Sen. Ajimobi was a rare gem who discovered himself early life and did not miss any opportunity to demonstrate the stuff he was made of,” Ayandele said.

He said Ajimobi inherited his leadership traits from his parents and uncle who were great individuals in their own respect. He added that the late former governor also took some steps further to add more value to himself and this enabled him to cover more grounds and touch more lives locally and internationally.

“A leader in the true sense of it, Ajimobi came to office as governor of Oyo State fully prepared. With his carefully packaged three key agenda of restoration, transformation and repositioning, he was able to change the story of our dear state for the better,” he stated.

As a governor, Ayandele said Ajimobi waged a successful war against dirty environment, insecurity, brigandage and bad governance.

“It was Ajimobi who changed the face of governance away from sloppiness, tardiness, window dressing and self service.

“He left indelible imprints on the sands of time as a consummate captain of industry, successful manager, seasoned administrator, colorful politician, jinx breaker, proud son of Ibadanland, responsible family man, darling of a multitude, and more importantly, architect of modern Oyo State,” he added.

Ayandele equally expressed happiness that Ajimobi left Oyo State far better than he met it, saying, “And we will never forget him in a hurry. His death at this inauspicious time marks the end of an era as it leaves a bitter pill in our mouths to swallow.

“Nevertheless, we are consoled by the beautiful memories of the time he spent with us and the wonderful legacy he left behind.

“Our condolences go to his widow and former First Lady in the state, Mrs. Florence Ajimobi, his children and the entire Ajimobi family of Oja’ba in Ibadan, as well as President Muhammadu Buhari, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Chief Akin Oke and other members of his political family.

“In conclusion, Senator Ajimobi lived a fulfilled life and offered the right tutelage to many younger ones directly and indirectly.

“We pray Allah to grant him eternal rest and give his numerous admirers, supporters and associates, at home and abroad, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”