Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, owed 60 contractors, abandoned six projects, did not fund 35 projects and completed 350 projects in the 484 contracts and projects his administration was reported to have awarded between 2017 and May 2019.

The revelation was made by the Contract Review Committee set up by Governor Seyi Makinde to look into the contracts and projects awarded by the immediate past administration.

The committee was set up to examine the status of some of the ongoing contracts awarded by the last administration to ascertain if they were justifiably tied to the socio-economic development of the state, if the costs of contracts awarded were appropriate and if the contractors were capable enough to deliver the contract in terms of quality and scheduled time.

Makinde also promised to re-instate some wrongly dismissed workers among the 1,803 dismissed and compulsorily retired in the state between 2011 and 2019, adding that 100 sinners could be allowed to go scot-free, instead of punishing one innocent soul.

Presenting the report to Makinde at the Executive Council Chambers, yesterday, the committee chairman, Adedamola Falade-Fatila, said: “Within that period, the committee observed that a total of 484 projects were reported, out of which 350 have been completed. But 60 of these 350 completed projects have outstanding payments, and 88 of these projects are still ongoing. About six of them have been totally abandoned, and 35 have not been funded at all.”