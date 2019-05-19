Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

Oyo State governor, Abiola Ajimobi, has restored 100% monthly subventions to all the state-owned tertiary institutions.

This was made known by the state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Adeniyi Olowofela, on Sunday while featuring on a live radio programme in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. The commissioner informed that the restoration of 100% subvention to the institutions was aimed at assisting them to put an end to their financial constraints.

The ex-council gaffer, Olowofela, noted that the subvention had been restored since April, 2019, adding that the reduction in allocation and grants necessitated the need for the state government to cut measures which also affected the tertiary institutions in the state.

According to him, ”prior to the 2019 general elections, Governor Abiola Ajimobi had also met the management of various institutions and they all agreed on how to offset their backlogs which the government had started implementing.“

The commissioner, however, urged the management of all the state-owned institutions to be more innovative, resourceful and also look inward on how to be self-sustaining.