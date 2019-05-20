Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, has restored 100 percent monthly subventions to all state-owned tertiary institutions.

Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Adeniyi Olowofela, disclosed this, yesterday, when he featured on a radio programme in Ibadan.

He said the restoration of 100 percent subvention to the institutions is aimed at assisting them to put an end to their financial constraints. Olowofela said the subvention has been restored since April, adding that the reduction in allocation and grants necessitated the cut, which also affected the tertiary institutions in the state.

“Prior to the general election, Governor Abiola Ajimobi had also met with the management of various institutions and they both agreed on how to offset their backlogs which the government has started implementing,” he said.

He urged management of all the state-owned institutions to be more innovative, resourceful and also look inward on how to be self-sustaining.