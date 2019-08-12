Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

Former Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has canvassed supports for President Muhammadu Buhari and his predecessor, Governor Seyi Makinde, saying leaders are chosen by God.

Ajimobi, who spoke to newsmen, yesterday after the Eid-el-Kabir prayers at the Ansaar-U-Deen praying ground, Liberty Stadium, Ibadan, urged the residents to cooperate with Makinde so that he could succeed in steering the ship of the state.

The former governor, who was accompanied by some of his former aides and All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the last election, Adebayo Adelabu, said: ‘’Let’s continually appreciate God and the spirit of the season is to believe in God and to be able to sacrifice. Whatever we do is sacrifice. Not just by slaughtering of rams. We must believe in our leaders.

“We should cooperate with the government. They have been chosen by God. You can’t be a president, a governor or a minister without the approval of God. If God has given them that position, let’s support them. So, let’s support President Buhari. Let’s support Governor Makinde for him to succeed. If he succeeds, we will make progress. Don’t wish him bad. Wish him well so that he can succeed.”

Also, Ladoja cleared air on his reported retirement, saying he is still active in politics but won’t contest for any political office again.

The Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland who stated this while speaking with journalists at his Bodija residence after observing Eid-el-Kabir prayers, said: “I’m still very active in politics, especially in developmental politics. How can I retire from politics? What I said was that I won’t contest any political office again.”

He also said the government is not ready to address the insecurity in the country, adding that if government is not careful, the security situation can get out of hands.

The former governor who was speaking on the continued detention of the leader of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN, Ibrahim Ez-Zakazaky said: “If we are not careful, we will complicate the problem. We have constitutional governments, at all levels. No arm should dominate another. If one dominates another, we will be in problem.