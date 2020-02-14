Former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has sued his successor, Governor Seyi Makinde, over the revocation of his landed property at Agodi Government Reservation Area (GRA), Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. Also sued alongside the governor are the State Attorney General, the Commissioner for Lands, Housing and Urban Development and the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development. The former governor is also claiming the sum of N15million from the defendants being cost of the action, including the expenses incurred to file each of the cases, and his attorney’s professional fees.

The matter involves the revocation of a property owned by Ajimobi in Agodi, Government Reservation Area (GRA), Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, to which the former governor has filed four suits number – I/183/2020, I/184/2020, I/185/2020 and I/186/2020 at the State’s High Court.

The Oyo State Registrar of Deeds has been listed as a witness to be subpoenaed by Ajimobi during the trial.

In the document before the court, Ajimobi is contesting the basis of the notice, which was sent by the state government on January 31, 2020.

According to the documents filed by the legal counsel of the former governor, the property to be revoked is no longer existent in name as it was merged with another property by the claimant with the “landed property comprised in the Deed of Gift, dated March 17th, 2015 between the former governor and Alhaji Abdul-Azeez Arisekola Alao, the late Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland. It is registered as No. 17 at Page 17 in Volume 3714 of the Deeds Registry Office, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.”

According to Ajimobi, the land in dispute was donated to him by Alhaji Alao, and was acquired by him by the virtue of Statutory Right of Occupancy dated February 10th, 2009 and registered as No. 35 at Page 35 in Volume 3556 of the Lands Registry Office, Ibadan. The donor was said to have enjoyed undisturbed possession of the land before donating it to the claimant.

It was also merged with the property registered as No. 16 at Page 16 in Volume 3714 of the Lands Registry office, Ibadan, and was fenced round for the development of guest chalets, church, mosque, recreation areas and the country home of the former governor.

According to the documents, the former governor has not breached any of the covenant running on the land.