Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State governor, Abiola Ajimobi, on Wednesday swore in 11 new permanent secretaries in the state civil service, bringing the number of permanent secretaries appointed by his administration in the last eight years to 34.

The ceremony, which took place at the Executive Council Chamber of the Agodi governor’s office, Ibadan, was graced by the state deputy governor, Otunba Moses Adeyemo; Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Olalekan Alli; the Head of Service, Mrs. Hannah Ogunesan; chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Chief Akin Oke, and other dignitaries.

The 11 newly-sworn-in permanent secretaries comprised three females and eight males. The females among them are Abosede Abioye, Olayinka Olaleye, and Adejoke Eyitayo.

The males are Messrs Fatai Oladehinde, Adewole Jimoh, Alfred Adedigba, Joel Ajagbe, Yinka Fatoki, Tajudeen Olanrewaju,i Adebowale Balogun, and Hakim Audu.

Ajimobi described the appointment of the new permanent secretaries to head various ministries, departments and agencies as strictly political and not about how smart they are.

His words: “This administration has appointed 34 permanent secretaries altogether till date to fill the vacuum created by the retirement of their predecessors. Today, we are swearing-in another batch of 11 permanent secretaries to fill existing vacancies across our Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs).

“Abhijit Naskar, an author and Neuroscientist once said, ‘Take the Civil Service out of government and the country will collapse…’, The civil service is the engine room of any government. Hence, our administration’s deliberate resolve to reform the civil service on assumption of office in 2011.

“We have not only reformed, we introduced many incentives to boost their morale and for better service delivery, including free transportation, enhanced loan facilities, local and foreign training and so on.

“To whom much is given much is expected. The enviable position of a permanent secretary is the peak of any civil servant’s career and it comes with a huge responsibility and commitment to advance the course of the state.

“I, therefore, admonish you to be up and doing, to be more resourceful, productive, dedicated and join hands with the incoming administration to take our dear state to the next level. You are expected to continue to exhibit these salient leadership qualities, which earned you this appointment.

“This is another feat in the set of appointments and elevations that I have made so far, not only to ensure better service delivery but to ensure reward for hard work.

“I charge other civil servants to be inspired by the event of today by being hard-working. Hard work will never go unnoticed. What is important to us is that with your appointment, we want to urge you not to be loyal to Ajimobi but to the government of Oyo State, irrespective of who is there to move the state forward. I want you in the spirit of your oath of office and oath of allegiance to take service above personal interest.”