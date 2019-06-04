Former Oyo State governor, Abiola Ajimobi, has enjoined Muslims to pray for the country as faithful world over mark the end of Ramadan.

A statement by his spokesman, Bolaji Tunji, quoted the former governor who is in the Holy land for the lesser Hajj, as saying that the season should be that of sober reflection while also enjoining Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of tolerance and togetherness.

He called on Muslims to reflect on the lessons of Ramadan by maintaining the virtues associated with the holy month.

Apart from praying for the country, Ajimobi also thanked Oyo people for the mandate of an unprecedented two terms without which his administration would not have been able to achieve the massive infrastructural renewal the state experienced under his stewardship.

“I want to express great appreciation to the people of Oyo for the opportunity given us to make a difference. Under our watch, we ensured a peaceful atmosphere which made the state the safest place to conduct business. We all have a responsibility to ensure this peaceful atmosphere continues,” he said.

He urged the people to extend the same cooperation to Governor Seyi Makinde.

“Irrespective of party affiliation, Oyo State will always be the beneficiary of any good thing. The good of Oyo is the joy of every citizens of the state. That is our prayer in this holy month,” he said.